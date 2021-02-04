HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Should Connecticut expand alcohol sales?
Lawmakers held a public hearing on Thursday and more than 100 people took part to express their opinions.
One of the proposals is allowing wine to be sold at supermarkets.
Other states allow this and that’s why there’s a push behind this legislation, to give people more options.
Connecticut is also unique as there are a lot of family-owned liquor stores and convenience would come at a price.
There’s no question it would be more convenient to buy wine at grocery stores.
“I’ve seen it be convenient in Florida where my mother lives, it’s in the grocery store,” said Dawn Foster.
Connecticut lawmakers may allow it, but liquor stores are against it.
“If you take a grocery store and put wine in grocery stores, you could probably lose 20 percent of your business, and for a company like us, that would devastate us,” said Matthew Randazzo, Putnam Plaza Super Liquors.
The proposal would allow wine to be sold in supermarkets. It would also allow beer to be sold in big box stores, and restaurants could continue selling to-go alcoholic drinks, which was only supposed to happen during the pandemic.
Connecticut has 1,200 package stores and wine sales are their biggest profits.
“The game has already started and every year they are changing more and more rules for stuff that’s in place for some many years,” said Casey Hutchinson, Putnam Plaza Super Liquors.
Lawmakers did change the rules when they allowed Sunday liquor sales and let supermarkets sell beer on Sundays, but there were compromises. Those include reduced hours and it was optional for liquor stores to be open on Sundays.
“You don’t necessarily want to harm their business, but ultimately, we have to look at what is in the best interest of the consumers,” said Senator James Maroney.
“We have to help as much as we can in this time to keep the businesses going, so I think I would still come here,” Foster said.
Thursday was a chance for people to weigh in.
Now it’s up to lawmakers to see if they can expand options without hurting businesses and some don’t think that’s possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.