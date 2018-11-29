HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Pressure is mounting on Connecticut to get in on sports betting.
This week in neighboring Rhode Island, sports betting started at the Twin River Casino.
There are a handful of states are already in on the action.
Many lawmakers in Connecticut are on board, but they want to do it the right way.
They have debated it for a couple of years, but the House speaker has concerns about online gaming.
"I do, I want a verification system upfront so you have register in person. You have to show a license and be tracked on what you are doing so if there are issues with problem gambling, we want to step in and correct that,” said Democrat State Rep. Joe Aresimowicz.
The House speaker said the state can tax betting and collect between $20 and $30 million a year.
But there's a lot at stake, especially when it comes to online betting.
The Indian tribes who run the state's two casinos wanted exclusivity, saying without it it would violate their compact, but the attorney general says that's not so.
Off-track betting also wants a piece of the action.
This week, MGM entered into an agreement with Major League Baseball, and they are now gaming partners.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont said sports betting can work if its well-regulated and thoughtfully implemented.
Lawmakers said there are plenty of opportunities for Connecticut’s tribes to participate.
"This is one of those things you want to get right when you are doing it, and you don't to have to go back, because we have to compact too,” said Republican State Rep. Themis Klarides.
At this point there's a willingness to take another look at sports betting with the new governor and new lawmakers.
The question is, how will it all play out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.