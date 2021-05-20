HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would allow wagering and online betting here in Connecticut.
While lawmakers don’t always agree on certain issues, and many bills are bipartisan, sports gaming is getting support from both sides.
The Finance Committee approved the bills on Thursday morning and the house approves the bill Thursday night.
The bill now goes to the senate for a vote.
“I want to thank the Connecticut House of Representatives for the careful consideration and bipartisan passage of legislation that will bring Connecticut’s gaming, lottery, and sports betting market into the future, positioning our state as a leader,” Governor Lamont said.
“We can act on some bills that I think the public has long been waiting for to happen, and it’s not the last step,” said Democratic State Rep. Jason Rojas.
It’s not a done deal yet, but Republicans and Democrats appear to be on-board with an agreement to let the tribes have sports betting at their casinos and allow the state lottery to set up 15 additional locations and regulate online gaming.
“We have an agreement. This is rolling and it’s rolling in the right direction. It’s a great day in the state of Connecticut,” said Republican State Rep. Greg Howard.
It’s a 10-year agreement with the tribes. Online gaming at the casinos is expected to rake in $19 million starting next year, and as much as $28 million in 2026.
Revenue from the lottery run locations could start generating more than $19 million next year, and more than $24 million in 2026.
The agreement has been a work in progress.
The chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots is thanking the governor and the General Assembly for supporting them in this journey saying “gaming is about much more than business; it is a means by which we rebuild our nation, educate our children, and take care of our elders.”
“It’s across finish or at the finish line, and here to be pushed across and I am confident we are going to get there today,” Howard said.
Even if it passes the House, it still needs approval in the Senate.
Roughly a dozen states allow sports betting. Part of the agreement includes $4 million to help those with problem gambling.
