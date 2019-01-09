HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Once the governor-elect takes office, he'll immediately face pressure on several fronts, including the state's finances.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pretty clear on the battles they plan to fight.
Republicans lost seats in the November election, but they have expressed that they will be fighting to protect residents from more taxes.
Tolls are also a hot topic.
Rep. Themis Klarides, the House of Representatives minority leader, said they could be bad at a time when people are leaving the state.
Lamont, however, said he supports tolls. His early proposals included enacting tolls only on tractor trailers.
Republicans said if that's the case, the state can cut back on CT Fastrak buses, which the Department of Transportation said a record number of people are using.
"Cut some of the off peak buses that are clearly not being used to their capacity," Klarides suggested. "And get some of that money and out it into transportation."
Members of No Tolls CT said they are holding a rally on Wednesday across from the Hartford Armory at 10:30 a.m.
Also holding a rally at 11 a.m., the Interfaith Clergy. It is calling on Lamont to enact his campaign healthcare commitments for equitable healthcare in the state.
Republicans said they are not on board with raising the state's minimum wage, certainly not for all workers.
If we bring back tolls, we must cut the gas tax. As it stands, CT sees little in the way of out of state drivers filling up here, but, they definitely use our roads. Same thing with the trucks that transport goods to and from our state. Lower that gas tax and more people will save money for driving and probably increase gas sales overall. We should cut the tax enough to be less than the gas prices of RI, MA and NY.
