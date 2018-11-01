HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following Hartford leaders' decision to raise the tobacco-buying age to 21, lawmakers and other officials are hoping to expand it to beyond the state capital.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and public health experts are calling on Congress to follow Hartford's lead.
Stream their news conference at 12:30 p.m. here.
They want federal legislation to raise the U.S. smoking age to 21.
Earlier this month, Hartford became the first city in Connecticut to raise the age to 21.
Six states and 350 municipalities nationwide have already done it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.