HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are one step closer to a decision on sports betting.
Another hearing was held on Tuesday and it's clear many want in on the action.
Sports betting is out there and many feel why not regulate it and let the state make some money.
Carving out a deal however, may be the hardest part.
The Connecticut Lottery has joined the pack and they're ready to roll the dice on sports betting.
"It has been pointed out in a number of locations, not just Connecticut, that successful sports betting operations in the state need to be on line as well,” said Gregory Smith, President of Connecticut Lotter.
Gregory Smith, the president of the CT Lottery, feels they’re poised to either regulate sports betting or at least be one of the players, either with a pay slip similar to power ball or at digital vending machines.
Off Track Betting also wants in on the action, so do Connecticut’s tribes, casino owners like MGM and Caesar’s, and don't forget major league sports.
The NBA says regulation to protect integrity is key and they want a cut as well.
“The ability to get cooperation from sports betting operators, screen insiders from being able to bet, and get information from betting operators, monitor betting activity of our games,” said Don Spillane, NBA.
Representative Joe Verrengia, who co-chairs the Public Safety Committee, says major league sports could generate lots of interest.
"We are one of the first states to talk about partnering with major league sports teams. Other states may not agree with a fee, but in Connecticut I am working on building a partnership with professional sports teams to bring greater presence of major league sports teams to CT," said Verrengia.
Since the courts opened the door for sports betting, eight states including New Jersey and Rhode Island are letting people place bets,
CT lawmakers are trying to figure out how to make it work.
"I think most people in this building are OK with it because they feel they have to do it, because of the precedent the Supreme Court has set some of the controversy is who gets what piece of the action,” said Representative Vinnie Candelora.
The revenue from sports betting isn't huge, estimates are between 30 and 40 million.
Governor Ned Lamont did not include sports betting in his budget which was released last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.