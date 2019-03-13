HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are a few big issues facing Connecticut voters.
This year, lawmakers are looking at tolls, recreational marijuana, and sports betting to generate revenue.
There's plenty of opposition, but Democrats feel there's room for compromise.
These are certainly not new issues, but this year there's a lot of pressure because the state needs money.
"I do believe that tolling is the way to go here in the state of Connecticut,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
Democratic leaders support tolls, saying it’s the fairest way to fix the state's transportation system with out-of-state drivers sharing the financial costs.
However, taxpayers are skeptical about toll money being diverted to other things.
The house speaker admits legislators have a credibility problem.
"Under the Federal Highway Act, the law specifically requires any funds collected from tolls on those roads need to go to those roads only until such time roads are deemed to be in good repair,” Aresimowicz said.
"Certainly I think people are cynical, I think it comes from a place that’s well founded and grounded,” said Republican State Senator Kevin Kelly.
Republicans are against tolls.
CT taxpayers already contribute more than $1 billion a year, which should go to transportation, however Gov. Ned Lamont has criticized the GOP plan for relying heavily on borrowing.
Recreational marijuana could be on the horizon.
The House speaker says it’s out there and other states are doing it, but he favors a few ideas to get more people on board.
Marijuana would be sold by retailers no home growers, we could limit the amount of THC and cities and towns can say no.
Then there’s sports betting, where lawmakers on both sides says it’s almost a safe bet it will pass in some form.
However, the complicated part is trying to figure out who can participate -- the tribes, casinos, the lottery, major league sports, or all of them.
"There's a sense of urgency, at least on our end. If you talk to average voters in the state, I have a lot of people who say you guys can't figure this out,” said Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.
There are have been a few public hearings, and there could be more.
If this year is like others, voting won't take place until we get near the end of the session in June.
This is what the Dem's want you to think. The state can cut back. 1st - freeze all State politicians pensions. 2nd - Reduce their salaries the average High School graduate's salary (since that's all they are). 3rd - Cancel all medical coverage and have them utilize the un-affordable care act policies. Once they are living like the rest of us, then they will start to seriously run the state and stop wasting our money. If it does fix thing, then start taxing their assets at a rate the will make up any budget shortfall.
