Lawmakers hammered out the state budget with less than 24 hours remaining in the legislative session.

It was the first bipartisan budget since 2018.

However, Democrats and Republicans continue to spar over legalizing recreational marijuana.

In fact, the House Speaker said there will be a special session to take up legalizing recreational marijuana.

He said Republicans who are against the legislation are planning to have lengthy debates, and since the session ends at midnight, there wouldn't be enough time to pass a bill.

"I’ve heard from my counterparts on the other side is they will talk until midnight, so what we will do is call ourselves back into session at a date and time of our choosing. We will do the budget implementer and the legalization of cannabis," House Speaker and Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.

The plan is to come back within seven to 14 days because it will be special session. Recreational marijuana will have to be voted on in both chambers.

Calling lawmakers and staff back in for a special session will cost additional money.

Legislators returned to the capitol on Wednesday morning to continue the debate.

Overnight, lawmakers said they passed the two-year budget.

This is a little bit unusual because normally the budget is the final piece of legislation that lawmakers hash out during the session. This year, there was greater consensus on the budget in large part because of billions of dollars in federal stimulus money. Legislators were able to craft a two-year $46 billion budget that does not call for any tax increases or spending cuts.

Twenty-two House Republicans voted for it. It now heads to the Senate.

The House of Representatives also passed a truck mileage tax which requires that drivers of heavy weight trucks be charged a fee per mile.

It was something for which Gov. Ned Lamont had been pushing.

“I congratulate the Connecticut General Assembly for making a concerted investment in our state’s infrastructure to improve our roads, bridges, and allowing us to provide even more support to public transit," Lamont said. "This highway use fee is designed to be paid by only one group of vehicles: the heaviest tractor trailers which do the most damage to our roads, especially those which use our state as a pass-through and never contribute to the improvement of our infrastructure. Those responsible for the most wear and tear of our roadways must compensate the state to ensure our residents have safer roads and bridges to drive on, and this proposal accomplishes that goal. I look forward to signing this into law, as it is a critical step forward for our state when it comes to competitiveness, keeping our economy growing, and providing for safer travel for our residents.”

The bill to legalize recreational marijuana passed narrowly in the state Senate and Lamont supports the idea, but Republicans in the House threatened to try and kill the bill through a filibuster if they can’t reach an agreement with Democrats.

Both sides still have some leverage because the governor has already said if no agreement is reached regarding marijuana before the session ends at midnight, he would have no qualms in calling for a special session dedicated to the issue.

The current legislative session ends at midnight.

