HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers hammered out the state budget with less than 24 hours remaining in the legislative session.

However, Democrats and Republicans continued to spar over legalizing recreational marijuana.

Legislators will return to the capitol later in Wednesday morning.

Overnight, lawmakers said they passed the two-year budget.

This is a little bit unusual because normally the budget is the final piece of legislation that lawmakers hash out during the session. This year, there was greater consensus on the budget in large part because of billions of dollars in federal stimulus money. Legislators were able to craft a two-year $46 billion budget that does not call for any tax increases or spending cuts.

The House of Representatives also passed a truck mileage tax which requires that drivers of heavy weight trucks be charged a fee per mile.

“I congratulate the Connecticut General Assembly for making a concerted investment in our state’s infrastructure to improve our roads, bridges, and allowing us to provide even more support to public transit," Lamont said. "This highway use fee is designed to be paid by only one group of vehicles: the heaviest tractor trailers which do the most damage to our roads, especially those which use our state as a pass-through and never contribute to the improvement of our infrastructure. Those responsible for the most wear and tear of our roadways must compensate the state to ensure our residents have safer roads and bridges to drive on, and this proposal accomplishes that goal. I look forward to signing this into law, as it is a critical step forward for our state when it comes to competitiveness, keeping our economy growing, and providing for safer travel for our residents.”

Democrats and Republicans in the house are still arguing over the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. The bill passed narrowly in the state Senate and Gov. Ned Lamont supports the idea, but Republicans in the House threatened to try and kill the bill through a filibuster if they can’t reach an agreement with Democrats.

Both sides still have some leverage because the governor has already said if no agreement is reached regarding marijuana before the session ends at midnight, he would have no qualms in calling for a special session dedicated to the issue.

