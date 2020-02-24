HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, lawmakers voted on a bill that would end religious vaccine exemptions for public school students.
The Public Health Committee voted 14-11 to approve the bill to eliminate religious vaccine exemptions. This will need to go to the General Assembly for full approval.
This follows last week’s public hearing where lawmakers heard 22 hours of testimony from hundreds of people.
On Monday, close to 1,000 people turned out, and a woman from New York was even arrested for causing a disturbance.
On Monday afternoon, an amendment was proposed that would grandfather in current exemptions.
According to a recent report, more than 100 schools in Connecticut fall below the 95 percent vaccination threshold health experts say is key to protect people with weak immune systems.
Health experts say parents shouldn’t be concerned about the science.
“No medical product is more extensively tested then vaccines, there's a really high bar for vaccine safety studies,” said Linda Niccolai, professor of epidemiology at Yale University.
Last year, 2.3 percent of kindergartners had religious exemptions for vaccines in the state.
The Connecticut Department of Health said close to 8,000 public school children are not vaccinated, with parents using the religious exemption and the number of religious exemptions has tripled.
The medical community said we shouldn't wait for an epidemic.
"We have seen diseases that were devastating that killed thousands of people every year, eradicated from the face of the earth. Nobody talks about smallpox anymore, nobody talks about polio anymore in the U.S.," said Av Harris, of the Dept. of Public Health.
Some parents object to vaccines on religious grounds.
Others are worried about negative impacts.
“If they start with the children, then the next thing it's going to be for employment, for airlines, for whatever else they put on the list,” said Robert Brassel, of Seymour.
Some parents have also said they will leave Connecticut if lawmakers pass the bill.
(5) comments
Religion has nothing to do with vaccinations. It's been a disingenuous excuse all along. These very same irrational people who are against vaccines have no problem at all taking antibiotics or other medications when they need them. So why the objection to vaccines? It's absurd.
So when children in public schools inevitably end up sick because your unvaccinated child is allowed to attend, do you imagine those parents who have elected to give the medically proven vaccinations to their kids will not sue the pants off of the school system? It doesn't take a legal expert to see the ****storm that will ensue.
And just how do you suppose that an unvaccinated will make your vaccinated child sick? And if you were to bring a suit with the above in mind, your case will have no merit and thus no storm. Unless of course it's because you don't believe in big pharma's science either.
If your choice endangers someone else's child, you are wrong.
If you think an unvaccinated child will get your vaccinated child sick, you're wrong.
