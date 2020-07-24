HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It was a late night at the State Capitol as members of the House took up four issues, the biggest being police reform.
Police reform is what everyone in the state is watching. This was met with a huge protest in support of police officers earlier Thursday.
Lawmakers were still deliberating late Thursday night into Friday morning, but did pass three other bills earlier Thursday.
First, voting via absentee ballot passed overwhelmingly tonight. This is for the upcoming election in November.
The coronavirus has made so many things different and that includes voting, especially since a second wave could come in the fall.
What the House passed allows anyone to vote via absentee ballot, no excuses necessary.
“They want to exercise the right to vote, but they want to do it safely and this bill will allow for that,” Rep. Dan Fox (D-Stamford) said Thursday.
Also happening in the 8 p.m. hour, a bill on capping the cost of insulin.
In the last 10 years, the price of this critical drug has doubled.
Representative Sean Scanlon says in Connecticut, it’s around $450 right now.
If this is passed by the Senate, the price of insulin on a co-pay would be capped at $25. This passed by a 142 to 4 margin.
“People of Connecticut who are diabetic are crying out for relief in the cost of insulin, tonight we made a big step in the direction of affordability, finally for the drug they need, literally to survive,” Scanlon (D-Guilford/Branford) said Thursday.
Lawmakers also passed a telehealth bill which requires insurance companies to cover certain medical consultations that can be done remotely.
The police reform bill remains the lone item still in discussion. It was still in discussions early Friday morning.
