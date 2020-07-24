HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A series of marathon debates at the State Capitol stretched into the morning.
Three bills passed through the House overnight, but lawmakers still discussed the most controversial topic of this special session, police reform, into the overnight and morning hours.
The debate was still going on Friday morning in the House chamber.
Around 9 a.m., House lawmakers passed the police accountability bill, 86-58. It will now go on to the Senate for a debate and vote.
This topic has gripped the nation and state for months and sparked protests around the country, including here in Connecticut, since the death of George Floyd.
Protestors have demanded police reform, but critics argue certain changes could actually make the public less safe.
The key issue being debated Friday morning was a legal term called 'qualified immunity,' which gives police officers some protection from being sued.
Lawmakers voted on an amendment Friday morning to remove the part of the bill that would remove qualified immunity. The vote was tied 72-72, therefore it failed.
Critics say it shields them from consequences when they mess up, but supporters of qualified immunity argue officers have a difficult, dangerous job and if you eliminate qualified immunity, they will not be able to act decisively while serving the public and fewer people will want to become officers in the future.
The bill will now go to the Senate next week for discussion and a vote.
Hartford and New Haven will soon look like Chicago. Police officers, for your safety, please retire or walk away if this passes the senate. Sane citizens of Connecticut, prepare to defend yourselves.
I think if we wanted to see positive change we would have a discussion on police unions. But I am told we are not allowed to discuss that.
"but critics argue certain changes could actually make the public less safe." That's an understatement! Eliminate "qualified immunity" and police officers will quit/retire en masse. Or if they stay, they will avoid any calls where opportunists might sue them for "brutality". The result will be that Connecticut will become a fantastically more dangerous place to live. As crime becomes rampant, decent people will abandon public spaces and will do anything to avoid the risk of contact with criminals. Unfortunately, home invasions will soar. With gun confiscation looming, we will be denied even the most basic means of self-defense. No police + No armed self-defense = No civil society. Life as we have known it ends.
