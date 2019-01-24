HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers are praising the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority’s decision to lower rates across all public utilities.
On Thursday, Attorney General William Tong the decision means there will be lower rates for consumers across all regulated utilities.
“Ratepayers shoulder the burden of utility taxes, and the Office of the Attorney General fought to ensure every dollar saved due to corporate tax cuts will be used to drive down rates. My office will continue to fight on behalf of Connecticut ratepayers and to identify any and all avenues to recover savings and lower costs," Tong said.
Last January, PURA began looking to see what adjustments to rates would be appropriate to account for the corporate tax reductions that came along with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted in December of 2017, which reduced the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.
The Attorney General’s office urged PURA to return 100 percent of the tax benefits to ratepayers.
This week, PURA determined that all of the state’s regulated water, local gas distribution, and electric distribution must return to ratepayers the full benefit of their new federal corporate tax cuts that took effect last year.
