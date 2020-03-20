(WFSB) -- Help could be on the way from Washington for those who are struggling financially.
Senate Republicans are proposing a massive economic stimulus bill to fight the coronavirus fallout.
The bill would approve cash payments to individuals and families.
At first, President Donald Trump supported this, but now seems to be wavering because there is some opposition.
If approved, adults would get $1,200 and every child would get $500. Families who file their taxes jointly could get a total of $2,400.
However, there are income guidelines. Those making $75,000 or more would get less, and those making $99,000 or more would not be eligible.
Some of the poorest families, and those with no federal tax liability would get $600, however, many details are still being worked out.
Fred McKinney, an economist who teaches entrepreneurship at Quinnipiac University, said it is a start, but falls short of what’s needed.
The governor is working with his economic development team to help small businesses survive during these uncertain times.
McKinney feels a lot more needs to be done in Washington.
“This is a different kind of economic war that we have never faced, and so far I am concerned that the policy makers are focusing on things that were used in the past and maybe effectively but are not going to be effective in this crisis,” McKinney said.
He said what's needed is a holiday on fixed costs, those who are not getting paid, would not have to pay rent, utilities, bank loans, auto loans, and insurance temporarily until they start working again.
Senate Democrats like Senator Richard Blumenthal say what's needed is what he calls unemployment compensation on steroids.
