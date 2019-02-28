HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Thursday, lawmakers introduced a plan to expand the craft beer business in Connecticut.
The bill would make a way for the craft beer industry to be more competitive.
About a month ago, a plan to put limits on local craft breweries was scrapped after business owners complained.
State Representative Christine Conley said the bill is important because the craft brewing industry is Connecticut is growing fast.
The popular breweries want to sell more of their craft beers, but there's push back from restaurant and wholesalers.
There are 85 brew pubs in CT and 20 more on the way.
"When you look at our laws compared to other states and in particular surrounding state, we are at a bit of a disadvantage," said Curt Cameron of Hooker Brewery.
Curt Cameron owns Hooker Brewery and he's pushing for brew pubs to be able to sell more beer to go.
Right now, a customer visiting the brewery can only purchase 9 liters, or 19 cans of beer.
Thirty-seven state have no limits, including Massachusetts and New York.
Connecticut ranks at the bottom when it comes to restrictions.
Package stores see this as a partnership.
"We are selling many cases of their canned beer. Sure sales may be a little off, but we're a good outlet, their best opportunity once they get larger," said Carroll Hughes, CT Package Store Association.
The wholesalers feel brew pubs are taking away some of their business, and may be getting special treatment.
"Because they are the brewer and they can brew a product and they don't have to offer to anyone else, and then they drive traffic away from the local restaurant or their package store," said Jude Malone, CT Beverage Wholesalers Association.
Cameron feels there's plenty of beer and customers for everyone.
"It's par of the experience to go to a brewery to take beers and then be able to buy the product that you enjoy. This industry has thrived in other states, it has created jobs here and there's more to be had," Cameron said.
Larger breweries like Hooker are selling most of their beer through wholesalers, but smaller breweries don't make enough beer to do that.
More hearings are expected.
