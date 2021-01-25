HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The debate over property tax relief has reignited.
Senate Democrats are leading the charge with a bill to shift the burden, but some would pay more.
The proposal implements a state property tax on more expensive homes and commercial properties, but Republicans say this is not the time to raise any taxes.
Connecticut lawmakers have been debating property tax relief for years. The intent of the tax is to give a break to middle-class and poor families.
Critics say relief is important but this is not the way to do it.
Should those who live in more expensive homes pay more to help reduce property taxes in some communities?
“The real folks who are going to be providing the relief are those who live in multi-million-dollar homes. They are going to be paying a very small one mill increase,” said Senator Matt Lesser.
The plan is on a home with a fair market value of $430,000, that’s what a home could sell for, there would be a state property tax. That means a taxpayer with a $500,000 home would pay $50 more per year.
The tax would generate $73 million and would be used for education funding and pilot payments. Those payments are given to cities and towns with tax exempt properties. For example, half of the properties in cities like Hartford are tax exempt.
Republicans like Holly Cheeseman don’t support this proposal. She wants to see the 500 property tax credit restored and not see a tax on certain homeowners in a state with high real estate values.
“Or you’re a retired couple, you bought your hose 40 years ago, in the shore community, and your property taxes have gone through the roof,” Cheeseman said.
CCM is the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities. Joe Delong is the Executive Director and while a break for some cities and towns is a good thing, he says there’s much about this proposal he wants to know.
“If we are not willing to do any of the reforms and control the spending, and all we want to do is more taxation to feed the lion, then that’s a very bad thing,” Delong said.
Mayors from some of the state’s biggest cities support this. Mayors from Hartford and New Haven are urging Governor Ned Lamont to help cities that have large amount of tax-exempt properties.
The next step for this bill is a hearing before the Appropriations Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.