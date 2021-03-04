HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A question about keeping school resource officers in schools is being debated after lawmakers drafted a new school security bill.
State Sen. Gary Winfield originally proposed phasing out SROs.
Recently, however, there’s talk of creating a task force to examine their roles.
As Channel 3 learned in a public hearing about the proposed bill, there are certainly a lot of people who feel strongly on both sides of the issue.
Winfield, a Democrat from New Haven, suggested that school administrators should be the ones to handle student discipline, not SROs.
“Am I suggesting police should never be on a school when there’s an incident?" Winfield asked. "No."
The bill came after renewed calls to remove officers grew louder during last summer’s social unrest.
Black Lives Matter supporters said the presence of officers introduced students of color to the criminal justice system early.
Last July, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy joined the call.
“Tens of thousands of kids are arrested in school every single year and a disproportionate number of these students are Black and Latino,” Murphy said.
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association said SROs create positive police relationships.
School resource officers “provide a critical link to the students, faculty, and their families,” the chiefs said in a statement. “We support those agencies and communities that choose to have SROs and advocate that this decision remains in their hands.”
Around 200 people weighed in during the education committee’s public hearing on the matter.
(3) comments
A big NO to putting blood-thirsty, racist pigs in our schools. Our children need to be protected, not surrounded by some roid-raged trigger happy redneck with a gun. I have 7 bi-racial children. We fear for our lives on a daily basis from these hate filled thugs. Enough is enough!
#Biden/Harris2020 #RidinWithBiden #GoJoe! #WearYourMask #BlackLivesMatter #ByeDon! #EndOfAnError #VoteBlueNoMatterWho #BlueWave #FreedomFromReligion #SocialismNOW #HappyBlueYear #BanAllGuns #WillYouShutUpMan
Murphy is a tool. If you look at the data, and yes it is out there, those "disproportionate' arrest are due to gang activity and drugs(which points back to the Dem policy of affirmative action and how its just enough to get votes but not fix the issue and creates generational welfare families). Couple that with the Left's attack on family and family values which causes broken households due to selfish parents and you get to where we are. Add to that the complete lunacy that is school policy, for example, LBGTQ clubs in middle school and programs designed to teach racial hatred, again all from the idiot leftys in charge of the CT EDU system and you see these kids are screwed. I have kids in this system and SRO's are not the problem, the people running it are.
How is life in opposite world? You should come back to reality where all that you listed is not true.
