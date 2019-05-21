HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are pushing for a ban on single-use Styrofoam containers used by certain businesses.
These containers take a long time to decompose and are harmful to wildlife if they are ingested.
“This gives restaurants and caterers a full year and half to prepare for this change, and it’s also notable to note that many restaurants throughout Connecticut have already begun to effectuate this change,” said Rep. Mike DeMicco.
Several businesses, including Dunkin’ Donuts, has been phasing out Styrofoam cups.
New York City has passed a similar ban.
The bill has passed the House, it now goes to the Senate for a vote.
