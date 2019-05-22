HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The days of Styrofoam take-out containers could soon be numbered in Connecticut.
Lawmakers are pushing for a ban on single-use Styrofoam containers used by certain businesses.
The original bill was scaled back because some felt it was too broad.
It has passed the House, and now goes to the Senate for a vote.
If it becomes law, it means restaurants and caterers will have to stop using Styrofoam, however food trucks aren't included.
It would also go into effect in July of 2021.
“There was some negotiating back and forth on this, so its not going to apply to schools, colleges, food carts, assisted living facilities, nursing homes. This is strictly going to apply to restaurants and caterers," said Democratic State Rep. Mike DeMicco.
The push comes because it takes a long time for the containers to decompose, which is harmful to wildlife.
If approved, restaurants and caterers using Styrofoam would face fines.
Local health departments, along with the state's Dept. of Public Health, Consumer Protection, and Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection would be able to enforce the law.
“This gives restaurants and caterers a full year and half to prepare for this change, and it’s also notable to note that many restaurants throughout Connecticut have already begun to effectuate this change,” DeMicco said.
Several businesses, including Dunkin’ Donuts, has been phasing out Styrofoam cups.
New York City has passed a similar ban, and earlier this month, Maine became the first state to ban single-use food and drink Styrofoam containers.
In that case, their new law includes food trucks.
