HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The tragic death of a Connecticut youth hockey player may lead to changes that will make the sport safer for future young athletes.
A high school community is in mourning after an athlete died as a result of a tragic sports accident.
Teddy Balkind will never be forgotten by the hockey community in Connecticut and around the country.
The 16-year-old was killed during a game in a fluke accident.
His death may protect other players because of a proposed safety upgrade
Balkind, who was from New Canaan, was a sophomore at St. Luke's School when he died last month in a game in a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich. An opposing player's skate cut the teen's neck.
State lawmakers are proposing that all youth hockey players be required to wear neck guards during games and practice.
Legislators said they will introduce the bill on Tuesday at the state capitol.
Hockey store owners told Channel 3 that Balkind's death has already made the sport safer because more families have been buying neck guards over the last few weeks.
They are relatively inexpensive and typically range in price from $15 to $70.
A 10th grader died after a tragic accident at a hockey game between Brunswick and St. Luke's High School.
Balkind's loved ones said they are proud of his impact.
Shortly after the accident, more than 50,000 people from all over the country signed an online petition asking Connecticut leaders to require neck guards at youth hockey games and practices.
They appear poised to make that a reality.
(3) comments
Stupid, silly, reactive, nanny state of CT. Freak accident and we create a law requiring. This is the problem when people with no leadership capability whatsoever are elected because they are likable or popular for some reason. Neck guards re available and always have been, PARENTS can decide if their "child" needs one or not, there is no reason for a law.
Cool. I am assuming that you have disabled all the airbags in your car and removed the seatbelts. You wouldn't want to become a 'victim' of the nanny state.
The bill is being introduced by that nanny state republican Nicole Klarides-Ditria.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.