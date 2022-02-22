HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The tragic death of a Connecticut youth hockey player may lead to changes that will make the sport safer for future young athletes.

Teddy Balkind will never be forgotten by the hockey community in Connecticut and around the country.

The 16-year-old was killed during a game in a fluke accident.

His death may protect other players because of a proposed safety upgrade

Balkind, who was from New Canaan, was a sophomore at St. Luke's School when he died last month in a game in a game against Brunswick School in Greenwich. An opposing player's skate cut the teen's neck.

State lawmakers are proposing that all youth hockey players be required to wear neck guards during games and practice.

Legislators said they will introduce the bill on Tuesday at the state capitol.

Hockey store owners told Channel 3 that Balkind's death has already made the sport safer because more families have been buying neck guards over the last few weeks.

They are relatively inexpensive and typically range in price from $15 to $70.

Balkind's loved ones said they are proud of his impact.

Shortly after the accident, more than 50,000 people from all over the country signed an online petition asking Connecticut leaders to require neck guards at youth hockey games and practices.

They appear poised to make that a reality.