(WFSB) – Connecticut has taken a strong stand against domestic violence and some want lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to do the same.
The Violence Against Women Act is up for renewal.
The parents of a murdered Connecticut mother are hoping a law in honor of their daughter will be included.
Lori Jackson was shot and killed by her husband. Her two young children were there when it happened.
Jackson had a restraining order, but that didn’t stop her husband from buying a gun and killing her.
A law passed after Lori’s death could have saved her.
“If we could save a life that would mean so much to me because you don’t realize what a family goes through,” said Merry Jackson, Lori’s mother.
It’s been over five years since Lori was killed.
Lori feared her husband, Scott Gellatly, and she filed three restraining orders before moving into her parent’s Oxford home with her twin 18-month-old babies.
Gellatly avoided being served by traveling to Virginia to buy a handgun.
Gellatly shot Lori four times and also shot Merry in the head, damaging her eye.
“A woman is five times more likely to die from domestic violence if there’s a gun in the home. More than half of all female homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Senator Richard Blumenthal wants Congress to re-authorize the Violence Against Women Act, which gives federal funding for prosecution, services and domestic violence groups, and to include the Lori Jackson Survivor Protection Act, modeled after a Connecticut law.
The law allows guns to be removed in a restraining order.
There are about 7,000 court orders each year, about 5,000 are granted. Of that, 3,000 temporarily remove guns, and 2,000 permanently remove guns.
“Domestic violence is not a political issue. It is something that affects families all across the country,” said Karen Jarmoc, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
