TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- They were the first to close because of COVID, and they could be the last to open – Theaters have been in the dark for months.
However, federal funding could be available to “Save Our Stages.”
The Warner Theatre is a main attraction that opened its doors in 1931.
Those doors have been closed now since March, and there’s a lot at stake if the theater, and others, don’t survive.
The only thing happening at the Warner Theatre these days is some painting, but the stage and seats have been empty for months.
“We need help. We serve the communities we live in and work in. The current estimate is 90 percent of music venues risk facing closure,” said Rufus de Rham, executive director at Warner Theatre.
They’ve been able to get small business loans, but it may not be enough, especially if some of the restrictions now in place on big gatherings continue for several more months.
“I am strong supporter of the ‘Save our Stages’ Act, which would provide a loan, but a very long term loan, which is key financial support right now for theaters across the country,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
He is pushing Congress to approve federal long-term low interest loans to help Save our Stages.
In addition to creating memories, the venue generates money.
The Warner generates more than $8 million into the economy, and helps support businesses and jobs.
“When we talk about restaurants, we talk about the niche boutique across the street, the construction that’s happening for housing on Main Street, it’s all a direct result of what happens here in this theater,” said Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone.
The Bushnell in Hartford has also been shut down since March.
“I was back in the building last week to get a couple of things, and it’s really sad to walk into that empty building. It’s usually so full of life,” said Paul Marte, senior communications manager for The Bushnell.
Many employees have been furloughed, as others have been working from home.
Entertainment is a huge economic driver, generating $9 billion, creating 60,000 jobs.
Federal grants and loans could keep them alive, but it also depends on when they can reopen.
“If there’s a vaccine sooner rather than later, maybe we could be back in business next spring. If not, we can’t imagine being back in business until next fall,” Marte said.
Theaters like the Bushnell and the Warner are critical, not only to the businesses around them, but the entire state.
However, the theater business is optimistic that the show will go on. The question is, when.
