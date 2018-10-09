HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers announced a bill on Tuesday morning that would provide federal aid to homeowners dealing with thousands of dollars worth of fallen trees.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro said current law prohibits the Federal Emergency Management Agency from providing disaster aid to homeowners to clear fallen trees.
The legislation Blumenthal and DeLauro proposed would end that ban.
“This is not working in the way that it should be. We are leaving people in the lurch, with thousands and thousands of dollars in bills that they cannot pay. Sometimes the cost is an annual salary, that’s not right," DeLauro said.
They said clearing fallen trees from a tornado, hurricane or other major disaster can cost homeowners thousands of dollars.
The cost of removing the debris currently cannot be included in damage assessments provided by FEMA to the president. That makes it harder for states to qualify for disaster declarations and federal relief.
Blumenthal and DeLauro said after the May 15 tornadoes and thunderstorms, some homeowners faced cleanup costs of $70,000 that were not covered by insurance.
Homeowner Mark Baselice of Hamden said he had dozens of trees uprooted and snapped in half in his backyard.
Baselice said he had to deal with about $45,000 in cleanup costs, some of which came from Good Samaritans.
Some of his neighbors, however, were not as lucky.
His neighborhood of Still Hill Road was one of the hardest hit by the storms.
“I was fortunate, but people need the help," Baselice said. "People putting their hands in their pockets, they’re paying for these things, now they have a $10,000, $20,000 dollar bill. How are they going to pay it off, how are they going to pay for that?”
The lawmakers said that while the state is receiving federal disaster aid to cover public expenses in Fairfield and New Haven counties, individual homeowners were left to fend for themselves.
Sen. Chris Murphy and Rep. Elizabeth Esty said they also joined the proposal.
The lawmakers said time is short because Congress soon will break for the year.
If that's the case, they said they'll have to make another push next year.
They said this is a proposal that should be bipartisan since storms strike both red and blue states.
