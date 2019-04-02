HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The push is on to close the gender wage gap.
Tuesday was Equal Pay Day, which is a symbolic date when women’s earnings catch up to men’s earnings from the previous year.
In other words, the average female employee had to work all of last year, plus the first three months of this year to make the same amount as the average man just last year.
Democratic congresswomen gathered on Tuesday to bring awareness to the gender pay gap on Equal Pay Day.
"I hope we never have to recognize this day again, because we would have finally achieved pay equity,” said Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro.
Lending them her star power, was Actress Michelle Williams.
"When a person, or a group of people, acknowledge your worth, you seek to meet that worth,” Williams said.
Studies show the pay gap has narrowed, but women on average still make about $0.80 to every dollar men earn.
The gap is even larger for women of color.
"We need to strengthen our equal pay laws. Pay discrimination is hard to challenge because it's hard to know that you're being paid less than the man across the hall,” said Emily Martin of the National Women’s Law Center.
The Democratic-controlled House, with now a record number of females serving, last week passed the Paycheck Fairness Act, which aims to increase transparency around pay and would also prevent employers from using salary history to determine future pay.
"Just asking for what you want, and being clear about what your own value is, what your contributions are, and demanding that those be recognized,” said Lawyer and criminal justice reform activist Erin Haney.
Experts said labor movements, like the push to increase the minimum wage, also help.
"Women typically work in lower paid jobs than men. When we increase the minimum wage, women disproportionately benefit,” Martin said.
This year's Equal Pay Day falls eight days earlier than last year's, with the goal of moving it up even more next year.
Equal Pay Day was started back in 1996 to bring awareness to the issue.
Members of Congress say they hope public pressure will push the senate to also take up the Paycheck Fairness Act.
