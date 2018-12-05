NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As a nationwide ground beef recall continues to grow, some of that meat made its way to Connecticut.
After this latest recall, shoppers are now left wondering what’s next.
Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro sent a letter to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), saying she wants to see the salmonella testing records for the last year.
She said it’s pretty concerning that it’s the second recall in a matter of months, pushing the total to more than 12 million pounds of ground beef.
The USDA added another 5.1 million pounds of ground beef packaged by JBS Tolleson out in Arizona, to the more than 6.9 million pounds first recalled back in October, after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.
According to the USDA, the beef was sold under a number of brands, including at select Walmart and Sam’s Club locations.
In Connecticut, the meat distributed was packaged as Cedar River Farms prime ground beef, 80/20 mixture, with used and sell by dates for Aug. 21, Aug. 27, Sept. 3, Sept. 10, Sept. 17, and Sept. 24.
The concern is that the meat in question, could be in people’s freezers.
“I heard about a few of them and we check our fridge and check the freezer. To make sure that we don’t have it because we don’t want nothing terrible happening to my grands or any of us, so we always check,” said Patricia Simmons, of New Haven.
DeLauro, who chairs the Congressional Food Safety Caucus, is asking the USDA for the salmonella testing records of that packaging facility for the last year, after the outbreak caused more than 246 people in 25 states to become sick.
To read her full letter, click here.
