HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers are taking a stand on vaccines.
Democrats are pushing for a bill to remove religious exemptions for children.
Some parents are speaking out against it.
These parents feel strongly they should have the right to prevent their children from being vaccinated, but that can create a public health threat.
Parents and others who support exemptions for vaccines are telling lawmakers to leave them and their children alone.
"No child is going to give their body over to the state. You want to control children, have your own children, don't tell me what to do with my children,” said Dawn Jolly, a Ridgefield parent.
Connecticut parents can use religious exemptions to prevent their children from being vaccinated against diseases such as measles.
The House Majority Leader says that puts everyone at risk.
“You have hundreds if not thousands of kids with compromised immune systems who are entering kindergarten with no knowledge of who next to them has not been vaccinated. Who can speak for those kids,” said Representative Matt Ritter, House Majority Leader.
"We have been trying for years to educate this group of people who I understand are vaccine adverse, but I unfortunately don't think they have the right science behind them,” said Representative Liz Linehan.
Measles vaccines known as MMR can also prevent mumps and rubella.
In January 2015, there was a measles outbreak at Disneyland with at least 59 cases reported.
At first, the cases were linked to those who visited the park in December, but health officials say other infectious people at the park in January also spread the disease.
Ritter says if parents choose not to vaccinate than they shouldn't send their children to school.
"I can't quit my job and home school. I will lose my home and then I won't have a place to live,” said Kate Kraemer, a Griswold parent.
Most states, in fact 47, allow parents to exempt their children from getting a vaccine for religious beliefs, while 18 states allow an exemption for philosophical beliefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.