HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A deal was struck on a bill regarding paid family leave.
Gov. Ned Lamont had threatened to veto a bill that passed the Senate, but now he may be more agreeable.
Paid family leave is something everyone agrees should happen, but there is disagreement on how it should be structured.
On Friday, the governor said he would agree to what passed, but with changes.
In a statement, Lamont said “We all agreed on the need to pass this landmark support for working families so they don’t have to choose between the job they need and the family they love, or their own health. I’m proud to soon sign my name on a piece of legislation that will help ensure this program is a national model and remains solvent for years to come. At the same time, I want to make it clear that while the board will consider both public and private entities for administration, no matter who administers the claims, there will be no profit motive to deny any applicant. This is the right thing to do for our state, and I’m grateful that we were able to come to an agreement and do what is best for the people of Connecticut.”
There are only five days to go in the legislative session.
"Everything is fluid, it's the last few days, anything can happen,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
“The goal of this program is so that individuals that have a child who are very sick or who have loved ones who are very sick can take time off from work and still get paid so they don't have to make difficult decision,” said Democratic State Rep. and Majority Leader Matt Ritter.
Paid leave passed the Senate, but Gov. Lamont didn't like that version and threatened to veto it.
Lamont supports the concept but is against creating another state-run board.
He said he wanted private insurance companies to be involved, but now Lamont has worked out a compromise with Democrats.
"It's the experience people have had with insurance companies that we are hearing a lot about and we want to make sure we have the checks and balances in place to ensure the public there is transparency,” said Democratic State Rep. Robyn Porter.
The Black and Latino Caucus feels Connecticut families should have paid leave.
Republican leaders agree, but not the way the bill is written.
They favor a private public system but one that's optional.
"We all have different needs, and to say that you will have half a percent of your payroll taken out, let’s make this clear, this is a payroll tax all day long on something you may never use,” said Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Themis Klarides.
The compromise is that there will be fewer members on the board, and the governor wanted contract to be more streamlined.
It's not clear when the Senate will take this up.
It's a complicated process, but there will be a bill to amend the original bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.