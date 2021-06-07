HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A deal has finally been reached on the state budget just days before the legislative session ends.
The legislative session ends Wednesday at midnight.
A deal on the budget will help cities and towns, and others waiting for funding.
“Sounds like all systems go. We plan to run the budget tomorrow, right out of the gate,” said Rep. Matt Ritter.
The state budget was a challenge. It took a while for Democrats and Governor Ned Lamont to be on the same page.
Lamont said he would not support tax increases, and in the end, several taxes were taken out.
“I think we are pretty solid on the budget. It’s a good budget. It takes care of those most in need. It doesn’t raise taxes and those were really important to me,” Lamont said.
The budget, a $46 billion two-year plan, may get some support from Republicans.
“For Democrats to come down to no tax, which is where Republicans have been all along. We see that as a positive step,” said Senator Kevin Kelly.
The budget includes revenue from the sale of recreation marijuana, which could bring in around $70 million a year, but a vote on the cannabis bill in both chambers may come after a vote on the budget, so they may have to take that projected revenue out for at least now.
