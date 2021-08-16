(WFSB) - The Afghan government has fallen, and the Taliban has taken control of the country.

US completes evacuation of embassy in Afghanistan as flag comes down at diplomatic compound The American flag at the US embassy in Kabul was taken down Sunday, marking a final step in the evacuation of the diplomatic compound as the B…

It came despite 20 years of U.S. military and financial support.

The Pentagon said it's sending another 1,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate Americans, which will bring the total deployment to around 6,000.

President Joe Biden has been in discussions with senior officials as he and White House advisors debate the next steps.

Taliban fighters took over the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday as the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan abruptly ended.

The U.S. withdrew most of its combat forces ahead of an Aug. 31st deadline.

The now-ousted Afghan president fled on Sunday. Many other Afghan officials have been desperately trying to get out.

All personnel were evacuated from the U.S. embassy and relocated to the airport.

The push has been to get them out of the country along with other American citizens and Afghan allies.

"It's a very dire situation when you see the United States embassy being evacuated,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, the Republican House Minority Whip. “In fact, you just had President Biden a few days ago saying you wouldn't see helicopters evacuating the embassy like Saigon. And yet here we are."

"I'm calling on the administration to put as much combat power on the ground and hold that airport as long as we can, to allow as many of our friends to get out,” said Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Colorado.

Connecticut Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy weighed in on the conflict.

“An insufficient plan to minimally safeguard Afghans who risked all to protect Americans in the midst of a rushed, confused withdrawal seems unacceptable,” Blumenthal said.

“Our priority now needs to be evacuating American personnel and as many of our Afghan partners as humanly possible,” Murphy said. “But I firmly believe that President Biden made the right decision by standing by the Trump administration’s decision to bring our troops home and end the longest war in our nation’s history.”

A joint statement from the U.S. and more than 60 other nations called on the Taliban to protect civilians.

The United Nations Security Council called for an emergency meeting later Monday morning.

Biden is expected to address the nation in the next few days.