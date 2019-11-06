HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont is getting ready to release another revised transportation plan; however, many details have already been leaked out.
The revised plan includes 14 bridge tolls; however, it is unclear on how much revenue those are expected to bring in or how much federal borrowing it would entail.
Lamont has been talking about releasing a new transportation plan for a few months now.
He said the state can’t cut back on maintaining its bridges, and the special transportation fund goes broke in four years.
The governor had a tough time pushing his first plan, mainly because of tolls. One plan included over 50 gantries, but the latest is scaled back.
The new plans would spend $21 billion over 10 years to fix highways, bridges, Metro-North, the Hartford Line, and buses.
There would 14 tolls generating about $300 million a year, and would include $4 to $5 billion in federal borrowing.
“How are we going to improve our economy? How are we going to improve the safety of our roads and bridges throughout the state of Connecticut, and if the plan does that, I’m all in,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, House Speaker.
Aresimowicz could have a tough time convincing fellow Democrats that voting for tolls won’t cost them re-election, and Republicans have said repeatedly they don’t want tolls.
“The public has already been taxed to death, and so tolls is just not a real appealing solution for the state of Connecticut,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
Tune in to Eyewitness News starting at 4:30 p.m. for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.