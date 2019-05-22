HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The discussion of tolls continued on Wednesday after the governor released a draft of his proposal.
Two of the state's top Democratic lawmakers discussed the governor's latest tolls proposal ahead of a session of the House of Representatives on Wednesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont released what he called a "working draft" of a transportation proposal on Tuesday afternoon.
The entire proposal can be read here.
The proposal included a total of 50 toll gantries that would be spread over interstates 84, 91, 95 and Route 15.
Tolls would cost drivers 4.4 cents per mile during peak travel times. Off peak times would be 3.5 cents per mile. A panel created by Lamont would decide what is and isn't peak time.
The proposal also mentioned discounts for customers who frequently travel on tolled highways. A frequent user is someone who would go through 20 gantries per month.
Those without an EZ-pass would pay 20 percent more.
As for rates, there would be no increases for at least three years.
If tolls are approved, House Democrats said they could be in at the end of 2022, and start making money within a year.
"This bill, which we have indicated, is the most robust and comprehensive legislative package on tolling any state has every done," said Democratic State Rep. Roland Lemar.
Also in the transportation proposal, the gas tax would be lowered by $0.05 over five years.
Republican lawmakers, however, said the numbers don't add up.
Their plan would borrow $750 million a year for transportation.
The Connecticut Business and Industry Association also released a statement saying it was against the addition of tolls due to "high state spending" during a "time of fiscal instability."
Also, it is unclear if Lamont can get enough Democrats to support tolls. Some legislators in Fairfield County have said they won't.
Republicans also are accusing Democrats of trying to buy votes.
"If your proposal, whatever it is, can not stand on its own two feet because you have convinced people it is what's best for the state, fiscally and otherwise, then you shouldn't be pushing that proposal," said Republican State Rep. Themis Klarides.
Democrats said they expect the tolls debate to continue into a special session this summer.
Lawmakers still have to agree on a budget, and are hoping to do so before the regular session ends June 5.
(7) comments
Wow .oo5 gas tax lowered over 5 years are you really joking that is about 1 cent a year, tell me something you can buy for 1 cent, nothing, anything for 5 cents nothing, this governor is delusional and needs some psychiatric help and evaluation on his brain not thinking logically. I would rather have him raise the gas tax 5 cents than put in tolls, and there is enough money if all the politicians cut all their spending and their freebies. And right everyone is going to use their GPS and go through side roads and that is going to create a big problem for homeowners, children, accidents. You lower the politicians and governors aides and governors salary to 15.00 an hour for 5 years how about that.
After this toll scam starts, I demand every CT Politician produce proof of what every family member has paid in tolls, including themselves. And when the answers is zero, I'll be demanding their arrest and prosecution and Impeachment!!!!!
The impact on small businesses and inflation will push them out of business to keep up.
How are towns going to handle overflow of people who don't drive on toll roads?
*I wouldn't pay and cite that nobody not just myself didn't vote for tolls.
I got a plan for Lamont. Find another way we didn't vote for tolls! We don't support tolls. Heck I won't even pay them, and cite I didn't vote for it.
The other way relies heavily on borrowing which only CT residents would be on the hook to pay off. At least with tolls, we get the numerous drivers from out of state to contribute. And, If you're silly enough to have an out of state registration because you want to pay less, then that is your own fault.
