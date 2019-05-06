(WFSB) - Monday is National Nurses Day.
It's been dubbed a day to recognize how important nurses are to people's health and wellbeing.
Sen. Chris Murphy plans to recognize them at the Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford later in the day.
The day comes weeks after a state senator in Washington said nurses should be exempt from uninterrupted meal breaks and mandatory overtime protection because they "probably play cards."
“I would submit to you those nurses probably do get breaks," said Sen. Maureen Walsh, a Republican from Washington State. "They probably play card for a considerable amount of the day.”
The comments were met with swift backlash from people online and the nursing community.
“You save lives, this is what you do every day," said Jane Hopkins, a nurse. "When people come in and they’re sick, they expect you to look after them and when someone insinuates that they’re not doing that, it's very upsetting.”
Walsh has since walked back on the comments.
