HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There is no vote scheduled to take place regarding the state’s religious exemption policy.
An informational hearing was held on Monday to discuss the policy, however there was never any bill tied to it.
House and Senate leaders said Thursday that they have asked the Dept. of Public Health to provide additional information and recommendations on how to increase vaccination rates in schools.
Recently, DPH released data on the immunization rates for public and private schools across the state.
The Dept. of Public Health will report back to lawmakers no later than Jan. 1 of next year.
“This data will help us find solutions that will benefit the public health of children and families across our state,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney. “Vaccinating your children protects them and others against serious and preventable diseases. We must embrace our responsibility to do what we can to ensure that our schools are healthy learning environments for all children.”
Lawmakers have asked DPH the following questions:
- What statutory authority does the Department need to increase vaccinations rates in schools?
- How should the legislature handle unvaccinated children who are currently enrolled in schools to protect children who cannot be vaccinated due to medical conditions such as immune system disorders and/or risk of allergic reactions?
- Should the religious exemption be removed from statute or is there an alternative that will similarly increase vaccination rates in under-vaccinated schools?
