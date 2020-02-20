HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After months of talking about tolls, Governor Ned Lamont has pulled the plug.
Lamont says he’s given up hope the Democratic-controlled legislature has the guts to vote on a trucks-only toll plan.
It’s a pretty big defeat for Lamont since he’s been pushing for this for a while and Democrats told him they had the votes.
In the end, it looks like they really didn’t and now it’s time to find a new plan.
Despite public hearings and protests from both sides, tolls may have hit a dead end.
“I think it’s time to take a pause. If these guys aren’t willing to vote and step up then I’m going to solve this problem,” Lamont said.
Looking frustrated and annoyed, Lamont decided Wednesday to abandon his plan for truck-only tolls.
“At the end of the day, they just don’t want to make up their minds on this,” Lamont said.
Lamont was counting on Democrats, who told him they had the votes, Senate leaders kept asking for more time. Ultimately, votes in the Senate seemed to be wavering.
While the relationship between the governor and Democrats may have been damaged, no one is publicly admitting that.
“The governor is committed to a lot of important projects including transportation infrastructure, so are we. We intend to keep working closely with the governor and our partners in the House to have a productive session,” said Senator Martin Looney, Democratic Senate President.
Lamont says he’ll borrow the $200 million to replace the revenue expected from tolls.
“This was a bad vote to begin with. If the House Democrats felt strongly, they could have taken a bill and passed it out of the House. They didn’t, that’s the bottom line,” said Senator Len Fasano, Republican Minority Leader.
If they want a long-term transportation plan, lawmakers will have to come up with another solution. The Republican’s plan, which spends much of the rainy-day fund, is not palatable to the governor or Democrats.
“I think we all failed, obviously, we are not getting the vote on tolls here in the State of Connecticut. I am a grown man and I tell my kids when you fail, you fail. We all failed and will try to get it better the next time,” said Rep. Joe Aresimowicz, Democratic House Speaker.
It’s possible tolls could be taken up again this session, but right now there doesn’t seem to be enough support.
