HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A lot of things have been cancelled during the pandemic, but not this year’s legislative session.
Lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol on Wednesday, but it will not be business as usual.
The State Capitol has been empty most of the year due to the pandemic. The last session ended months early because of the coronavirus, but a new year has started, and lawmakers have work to do.
“Tomorrow will work as well as it can under the circumstances. Most importantly, we are doing it in the safest manner possible,” said Rep. Matt Ritter, Democratic House Speaker-Elect.
Rep. Matt Ritter will be sworn in Wednesday as the House Speaker, but it will not be done in the chamber. New House and Senate members may be sworn in outside, others from their state officers. This session will again be overwhelmingly remote and overshadowed by COVID.
“As we are seeing the vaccine roll out and it’s a rosier picture, the governor has a much more complicated approach because the safety nets aren’t there anymore, so it’s not as easy to say, ‘I am going to close down a business,’ there are greater impacts to it,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, Republican Minority Leader-Elect.
While recreational marijuana and legalized sports betting will more than likely bee hot topics again, a major focus will be on helping small business and getting people back to work.
On opening day, a few protests are planned. Three different groups, those against COVID restrictions, supporters of President Donald Trump, and those who are against mandatory childhood vaccines, plan to continue their fight this year.
There’s the state budget that will also be discussed. The deficit has shrunk considerably, but many are still unemployed, and people are losing their homes.
The big question is will the federal government continue to help states get through this pandemic?
