HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Ohio's governor, under pressure after 9 people were killed in Dayton this past Sunday, is proposing a "Red Flag" law.
Connecticut was the first in the nation to pass a "Red Flag" law, and Democrats and Republicans say it’s working.
The state has had the law for about 20 years.
It allows police and the courts to intervene if they determine someone is a threat to others or even themselves.
The crisis in the U.S. with mass shootings has state leaders looking for ways to stop the violence.
Now, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing a "Red Flag" law.
"These orders, which would be granted on clear and convincing evidence, would allow the removal of firearms from potentially dangerous individuals and get them the mental health treatment that they need,” DeWine said.
This law would be similar to what Connecticut already has, which was passed back in 1999 after the Connecticut Lottery shootings.
Matthew Beck, a disgruntled employee of the Connecticut Lottery, shot and killed four office colleagues.
Co-workers had reached out to police with concerns, but there wasn't much they could do.
The "Red Flag" law requires police and a judge to agree that there is imminent danger for a search or an arrest warrant.
Republican State Representative Arthur O’Neill voted for the legislation.
"This is something which only seems to get attention when we have a mass shooting and I knew this fellow had problems,” O’Neill said.
O’Neill feels the Red Flag law makes sense.
It's been used more than 1,400 times with only one constitutional challenge. He has sent letters to President Donald Trump and lawmakers in other states urging them to pass similar legislation.
"It’s not just people who commit murders. Something like half of all firearms deaths in this country are suicides,” O’Neill said.
Before the El Paso shooting, the mother of the suspect called police. She didn't identify herself but said she was concerned about his well-being and that he had an assault weapon.
Police told her he was 21, he wasn't a criminal and he was legally allowed to have a gun.
If that had happened in CT, there would have been intervention and maybe this would have ended differently.
