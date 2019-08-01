STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut sports fans are still celebrating after UConn announced the school would rejoin the Big East.
Making the move will cost millions and one state lawmaker says the school should make sure students aren’t stuck paying the bill.
The men and women’s basketball teams will face even more difficult competition at Gampel Pavillion as they rejoin the Big East.
With this move, Senator Len Fasano says UConn should not pass the buck.
Students say they are excited about the move.
“It will just make campus more exciting. We are back in a big league, that’s probably going to bring more TV revenue, bigger competition,” said Cristian Abreus, a UConn sophomore.
UConn was a founding member of the Big East in 1979 and their sports teams only left for the American Athletic Conference back in 2013.
The reunion with the Big East will be expensive. The school will have to pay the AAC a $17 million exit fee.
That fee doesn’t include the $3.5 million entrance fee UConn will have to pay the Big East before the school joins the conference in the fall of 2020.
Some of those costs will be passed onto students in the form of revenue the school will raise for things like housing and meals.
On Thursday, in a letter to UConn’s president, Connecticut Republican Senate Leader Len Fasano argued charging students is unfair and that the school should instead use donor money currently sitting in the coffers of the UConn Foundation.
“I believe the AAC departure expenses should not be shouldered by students and taxpayers. Money that students pay to UConn, whether it be for tuition, meals, housing or any other service, should not be misdirected,” Fasano said in the letter. “The UConn Foundation is benefitied by being able to use the UConn brand, logo, and image to fundraise. The Foundation will be a third-party beneficiary to this new agreement and they should help offset cost. The $20.5 million should not be wholly borne by the students of UConn.”
In a written statement, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz claims the school is open to exploring using some donor money to leave the AAC, but it’s complicated.
“President Katsouleas spoke with Sen. Fasaon over the phone this afternoon and had a good conversation. While 99 percent of the existing donations made to the UConn Foundation are restricted for a specific purpose and can’t be used for any other purpose by law, the university would of course welcome any donor interest in helping UConn to defray the costs of our conference change, and we are exploring this possibility,” Reitz wrote.
Some students say they don’t mind shouldering part of the economic burden for exiting, but others say donors should foot the bill if possible.
The money is not the only issue that needs to be worked out.
The football team’s future is unclear because the Big East does not have football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.