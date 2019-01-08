HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- In less than 24 hours, Connecticut will have a new governor.
Gov.-elect Ned Lamont will be sworn in on Wednesday, and he already has ideas on how to fix the state's financial problems.
One of them is legalizing sports betting.
New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island are making millions, and Connecticut could be next.
The legislative session is about to start, and lawmakers are ready to roll the dice on sports betting.
"Sports betting has existed forever. It had been run by organized crime in many cases or not so much organized anymore. There's a criminal element and the more we can get criminal element out the better,” said Democratic State Senator-Elect Norm Needleman.
He said it’s time to legalize sports betting.
He and a group of bipartisan senators want to allow sports betting at the state's two casinos.
It has been talked about before, but the tribes want a control of it, which presents a problem for many lawmakers.
Connecticut is unique because of the compact agreement it has with the tribes. Off-track betting also wants in on the action.
The other complication is online gaming.
The bill now being proposed would set up security measures to prevent access to those under 21.
The house minority leader says she's not opposed to sports betting but says lot of things need to worked out.
"It just has to be done right. We need to make sure we are protecting college sports and kids gambling and who can do it on your phone and on property versus you are off property, or the exotic gambling. There are a lot of details to it,” said Republican State Rep., and Minority Leader, Themis Klarides.
MGM also wants in on the action and is encouraged by Lamont's interest to make sports betting a priority.
They're preparing to meet with the governor, along with the tribes.
