HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lawmakers and state officials are seeking protections against COVID-19 test price gouging.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong planned a news conference for Monday at noon.
Blumenthal, Tong, and Charter Oak Health Center president and CEO Nichelle Mullins said they plan to address federal and state efforts to protect people from price gouging and sales scams related to at-home COVID antigen tests.
They said scammers have been engaged in predatory and profiteering practices, including selling fraudulent tests or charging exorbitant prices for tests that have limited availability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.