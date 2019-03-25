HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- With Connecticut among the top ten states with the highest rates of opioid-related overdose deaths, lawmakers met on Monday to enact legislation to help users get treatment faster.
In Connecticut, when a user overdoses, he or she can refuse treatment.
To combat that, lawmakers are considering a bill requiring users to be taken to the hospital, in hopes of getting the individual to recovery.
Last summer, emergency crews responded to the New Haven green where more than 100 people overdosed from a synthetic material, called K-2.
In 2012, there were 298 opioid-related deaths. In 2018, opioid-related deaths rose to 948, and deaths related to synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, increased from 15 to 100.
Enfield City Council Member and a former police chief, Carl Sferrazza told Channel 3 he is supporting a bill that would require individuals who are overdosing to be immediately taken to the hospital.
"You need to get to a hospital, a doctor needs to evaluate you,” said Sferrazza. "They now will be mandated to the hospital where a doctor can make an evaluation, and [users] can be held up to 72 hours, giving the family the opportunity to look for treatment."
Representative Carol Hall is sponsoring the bill.
"It gives them the glimmer of hope they need, when they can administer the Narcan they can get up and walk away. Their “walks-away” gives the hopes of the family to save that individual."
Opponents of the bill said there could be some legal issues with this bill. For example, users may claim they were held against their will.
Supporters agree the time during an overdose is crucial, because going to the hospital gives a better chance to get treatment.
For more information on where Connecticut stands on opioid-related deaths, click here.
