HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Lawmakers have a little more than a week to take action on several bills and pass a budget.
Democrats and the governor have been at odds over how much money to spend and where it should go.
There’s a whole new dynamic this year, as in past years, Connecticut has been dealing with deficits and shortfalls. This year, the state has big surpluses, but there’s disagreement on where all this money should go.
Right now, it’s a $40 billion two-year plan.
The goal is to get it passed before the session ends next week, and not drag things out in a special session.
“Talk, get in a room. I am not going to tell everybody we let them down because we ran out of time,” said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Matt Ritter.
The budget gives more money to cities and towns.
“The extra money is going to help relieve some of the pressure on our over reliance on the property tax here in Connecticut. Many budgets are being strained by the property tax,” said Brian O’Connor, of Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.
Democratic House leaders call it a great budget, but the Senate has not weighed in.
Gov. Ned Lamont has been critical, saying the Senate has not compromised. Instead, they’re looking at raising taxes.
Connecticut has a $3.5 billion rainy day fund. It has a surplus of $470 million and there’s federal money as well, of which the state can spend $2.8 billion.
Lamont said if the state has so much money, why raise taxes.
“I like getting budgets done on time as well. Before I got here, the budget was done sometime in October, so let’s see if we can get it done by June 9,” Lamont said.
“We should get our business done by June 9 if we can. It just costs the taxpayers more money to go into special session and no good things can happen when we go into special session,” said Republican State Rep. and Minority Leader Vinnie Candelora.
Lawmakers are also still trying to agree on a bill for recreational marijuana.
“I was in contact with individuals over the weekend, just trying to address any concerns a member might have,” said Democratic State Rep. and Majority Leader Jason Rojas.
The majority leader and the House speaker support legalized marijuana, and so Lamont.
While the federal government considers it illegal, that’s not stopping states from passing recreational marijuana.
New York just joined the list, and Connecticut is now surrounded by states where you can buy pot.
One of the sticking points is equity. Democrats want to give those in communities hard hit by crime and drugs the opportunity to grow and sell marijuana.
“I’ve been teaching kids in my classes to keep bodies pure and not foreign substances in their body,” said Republican State Rep. Charles Ferraro, who is also a martial arts teacher.
He’s against drugs and doesn’t think the state should be making off them.
“Saving our state and becoming fiscally responsible on the backs of drug users is the right approach to take,” Ferraro said.
Lawmakers are putting the bill together. The final language may not be ready until the end of this week.
The question is can they get a vote before the session ends, or will lawmakers try to pass recreational marijuana in a special session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.