HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Connecticut lawmakers took up a bill about ‘no excuse’ absentee ballots.
Last week, the House passed an "early voting" bill, but both must be approved in the Senate before going to voters for the final say.
In the last election, there was a record number of voters. More than 600,000 used absentee ballots.
A growing number of people support this, so do many Democrats, but Republicans want more safeguards.
Connecticut is one of only six states that doesn't have early voting or no excuse absentee ballots.
"The goal should be to make it easier to vote,” said Democratic State Rep. Matt Ritter.
During last Thursday’s vote where the House passed early voting, quite a few Republicans voted ‘yes,’ while Democrats have been the biggest supporters.
The House is now taking up no-excuse absentee ballots.
GOP leaders said if Connecticut is going in that direction, they want more safeguards, like signature verification. They want a bipartisan group to make recommendations.
"If you put something forward that is too loose, it is only going to invite fraud,” said Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora.
If the bills get a super majority, voters would be the ones to decide whether to amend the constitution to allow voters more access.
"It will be disappointing if we can't get 75 percent because this is an issue that voters want and I think it will be an issue in the election next year,” Ritter said.
Lawmakers are also debating how to spend the American Rescue Plan. Connecticut will get more than $8 billion, and Gov. Ned Lamont wants to use some of the money for childcare, workforce development, investing in urban communities, and healthcare.
Republicans have their own ideas. They want money going to infrastructure like transportation as well as education and the unemployment trust fund.
"There is significant infrastructure that needs to be invested in, and this one-time revenue is an opportunity to make investment in that infrastructure,” said Republican State Rep. Mike France.
If the House passes absentee ballots by enough votes, that and early voting would still need to get passed in the Senate, but voters may not get a chance to weigh in until at least 2023.
As for how the federal money is spent, the Appropriations Committee must come up with a final plan this coming Monday.
