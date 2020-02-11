HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut lawmakers have been debating the idea of sports betting for a couple of year, and now they’re taking it up again.
This is one issue Republicans and Democrats agree on, saying Connecticut should have legalized sports betting.
The problem is, so many players want in.
The legislative session just started so the topic of sports betting is on the table.
Senator Cathy Osten's bill gives the state's two Indian tribes all the action.
"These two are the top taxpayers in the state and I can't see us going beyond our partners who have given us $9 billion over the last 27 years,” said Osten, a Democrat who represents Sprague.
Osten says the tribes are a strong partner, and opening it up to others violates the compact with the tribes.
There is the question of what if the tribes supervise other entities, like off-track betting.
"We would absolutely be open to that if it’s under the guise of our exclusivity and details worked out with the governor. We are going to need someone to operate them and they have great facilities,” said Rodney Butler, tribal chairman for Mashantucket Pequots.
Gov. Ned Lamont weighed in, saying "I'd like to see it done this session. I'd like to see it done with the least amount of litigation."
There is another plan to give off track betting a shot. The owner of Sportech, which allows betting on horses and dogs, says they too are a partner.
"I can see all parties coming together and being more reasonable for the good of the existing businesses in the state and the customers who would get great opportunity to do something they're doing already,” said Ted Taylor, president of Sportech.
Republican State Rep. Vinnie Candelora also said he supports more players.
"Betting has evolved over the years. We are seeing more online platforms so Connecticut really needs to modernize the way we allow for gambling,” Candelora said.
Osten's bill is going to be drafted and the next step is a public hearing. There could be bills proposed as well.
