HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – On Monday, the state Senate took up recreational marijuana.
If legalized, Connecticut would join 18 other states, including New York, Massachusetts, and Maine.
The bill allows retail sales of cannabis to start in May of 2022 and also allows medical patients to grow their own.
The legislation also includes an equity provision, which means half of all license would be given to those in communities most impacted by drugs.
“We feel as though we have hit the right notes on equity. We have a definition on equity that includes the people we have all been thinking about and the communities we have been thinking about. The types of businesses that would be equity businesses, 65 percent of them at minimum,” said Senator Gary Winfield.
The Senate Minority Leader agrees in equity, but is concerned about the impact of some businesses, especially since the federal government considers marijuana illegal and whether it's a good because other states are doing it.
"One of the things I hear from proponents is that because all the neighboring states are doing it, Connecticut needs to do it, but my mom always told me that just because your friends are doing drugs, you can't do them too," said Senator Kevin Kelly.
The bill also supports erasing certain criminal marijuana convictions.
The bill allows the purchase of 1.5 ounces or possession of 5 ounces.
Revenue from marijuana sales would go into the general fund as well as towards mental health and addiction programs.
If it passes the Senate, the House has until Wednesday at midnight to pass it. If not, it could be taken up in a special session.
