HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are expected to begin reviewing a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana.
The bill heads to the state's Judiciary Committee for the first time on Friday.
Under the plan from Gov. Ned Lamont, people would be allowed to possess less than an ounce and a half of recreational pot.
Some charges could also be erased.
Lamont's plan has faced some opposition from law enforcement and some fellow Democrats this week.
Neighboring Massachusetts and New Jersey legalized marijuana. New York could be next.
Lamont said his plan could generate close to $100 million for the state over five years.
