HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor could ask for an extension of his emergency powers in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about the possibility during a virtual news conference on Wednesday.
"We are preparing for legislative leaders and the legislature a list of the executive orders which we think should be continued, but I'd like to have the legislature imprimatur on that," Lamont said.
The governor's emergency powers have been in place for about two years. They've been extended six times since the start of the pandemic. That last time it happened in September, lawmakers passed it by a narrow vote.
The current iteration expires on Feb. 15.
Lamont said he is working with the state Senate president on a set of 10 to 12 executive orders that would extend his powers a seventh time.
He sought to assure the public that the powers will continue to be used for protecting public health and not abused.
"I think there's a narrow group of things going forward where it would be helpful for us to have some agility to move fast," Lamont said.
State lawmakers would consider those orders when they convene next month.
Senate Republicans said they're not on board with it. Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly released a statement:
Our government was never designed to operate like this. Connecticut has been under emergency executive powers for nearly two years, and now a seventh extension is really being considered? It's outrageous. There is no reason why the legislature cannot act as an equal branch of government to manage the pandemic response and represent the voices of our constituents. It is past time to reinstate the oversight and transparency our three-branch system of government was designed to protect.
Today, under executive powers, residents are still struggling to get PCR tests and timely results. The capacity and the testing infrastructure do not meet the demand. Teachers feel unsupported. Staffing challenges persist. COVID-19 positive patients are being introduced into nursing homes and the voices of nursing home residents and their loved ones are being ignored. Connecticut would benefit from legislative input and co-equal branches of government. It is the legislature’s responsibility to fight for the people’s right to be part of this process. It's the people's government and their voices must be heard.
Republicans said Lamont's ability to act quickly under the powers has not produced true relief from the pandemic.
However, Democrats defended the orders.
"I think the governor has done a fine job using his powers to this point," said Sen. Martin Looney, Senate president pro tempore. "He has had restraint and has not abused them in the two years since the emergency order went into effect."
(6) comments
An "emergency" doesn't last 2+ years.
There is no emergency, its time to end the charade and stop with the overreach. The CDC just said that the "vax" does not stop transmission, which anyone with a brain could see all along. 2 weeks has turned into 2 plus years, enough already.
How exactly have this "overreach" restricted your life? To the point of cowering behind a JustFake screen name and posting here, I guess. Perhaps you could write a Letter to the Editor if you could summon the courage.
They think that WITH legislative input it would be better? As if they wouldn't argue and criticize every action the democrats take to improve the situation. Everyone know that in out present political climate, republicans oppose simply because something was suggested by a democrat. Although, I have to admit that it was entertaining to read that.
So hey, let's just abolish the General Assembly altogether, and have a complete dictatorship. Senator Kelly is absolutely right; OUR government was designed to be accountable to the people, not simply one man! End the "emergency" NOW, and return Connecticut to a state governed "of, by, and for" its people!
So, tell me how "Today, under executive powers, residents are still struggling to get PCR tests and timely results." that if Lamont suggested a way to get this fixed that the republicans would go along with it in our divisive political landscape. Please, tell me, tell anyone how it would work.
