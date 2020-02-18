HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- State lawmakers will be taking up the topic of school lunch debt on Tuesday at the capitol.
The General Assembly's Committee on Children will hold a public hearing on a new bill, which would stop public schools from punishing students who have unpaid lunch bills.
The bill would allow public or private groups to pay off the debt.
