HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Sugary drinks may soon no longer appear on children's menus.
Lawmakers are discussing a proposal to eliminate drinks like soda from the menus, though they would still be available to order.
They said the point is to deter children from the unhealthy drinks.
The law could potentially go into effect next year, if passed. It would only allow water, sparkling water, flavored water or milk to be on restaurant menus for children.
In 2006, sugary drinks were banned in schools in Connecticut. However, an obesity medical specialist told Channel 3 that the issue remained.
“I think we have seen a significant increase in obesity in children from 2006 to 2018," said Dr. Devika Umashanker, Hartford Healthcare Medical Group. "I think the goal is just to improve health. You can look at it from both sides as a government. Do we enforce policies that help individuals? And on the other side, are we infringing on people’s right to choose?”
Baltimore passed similar legislation last summer and became the largest city to ban soda from kids' menus.
Other bills up for review on Thursday in Connecticut include concussion education for coaches and athletes and prohibiting the sale of energy drinks to anyone under the age of 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.