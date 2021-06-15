HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers kicked off a special session at the state capitol Tuesday morning to hash out the details on two critically important topics: The budget and recreational marijuana.

The discussions that will happen during the special session will have repercussions on millions of Connecticut residents for years to come.

When the legislative session ended last week, lawmakers said they already knew they still had some major work ahead of them.

State senators returned to the capitol Tuesday morning and members of the House of Representatives come back Wednesday.

The plan is to work on the state budget and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Both chambers hammered out a 2-year $46 billion budget last week that does not require a tax increase or any spending cuts. Despite the agreement however, lawmakers were not able to put the finishing touches on it before a June 9 deadline, so both sides will have to sign off on an implementer bill during the special session.

Many Republicans voted for the budget but say the implementer has much more in it.

“Just because you are in the majority party doesn’t mean you should act this way,” said Republican State Senator Craig Miner.

In the implementer is a controversial proposal to strip funding from towns with schools with Native American nicknames or mascots. Killingly made national news by reinstating “Red Men” as their high school mascot.

Senator Cathy Osten wrote the language. Her district is home to the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, and she said schools would lose their share of state aid generated by the casinos.

“When are we going to address this issue. Do we tell them they have to sit down and wait their turn -when does their turn come up? They were here first, and we should start recognizing that,” Osten said.

The Senate narrowly passed a proposal to greenlight the sale of recreational marijuana, but that bill went up in smoke because the House failed to come to an agreement during the regular session. Gov. Ned Lamont responded by calling for the special session, which brought lawmakers to where they were Tuesday morning.

"I did hope that once the Senate did it, it would go to the House and pass, but we are back here today. We are going to rehear this bill and pass it," said Senator Gary Winfield.

Marijuana passed the Senate last week by only two votes, but it was postponed in the House on Wednesday when the House Speaker pulled the plug after Republicans threatened a filibuster.

On Tuesday evening, the Senate voted to approve recreational marijuana. it will now head to the House of Representatives for a vote that's expected on Wednesday.

Following the vote, Lamont's Chief of Staff, Paul Mounds Jr., released a statement saying, “The amendment approved by the Connecticut State Senate to adult use cannabis bill this afternoon, simply put, does not meet the goals laid out during negotiations when it comes to equity and ensuring the wrongs of the past are righted. To the contrary, this proposal opens the floodgates for tens of thousands of previously ineligible applicants to enter the adult-use cannabis industry. This last-minute amendment creates equity in name only by allowing these individuals expedited opportunity to obtain access to the marketplace. Governor Lamont has said from the beginning that this legislation must allow those most impacted by the war on drugs to have a fair shot in the process to enter into this new industry. This measure as amended fails to achieve the goals and the needs of our state when it comes to equity. Senate Bill 1201 now allows just about anyone with a history of cannabis crimes or a member of their family, regardless of financial means, who was once arrested on simple possession to be considered with the same weight as someone from a neighborhood who has seen many of their friends and loved ones face significant penalties and discrimination due to their past cannabis crimes. That is not equity, and Governor Lamont will veto this bill if it reaches his desk in its current form.”

"What we have heard when we have gone back to our communities is that marijuana is not good for Connecticut, not good for our kids," said Senator Kevin Kelly.

Democrats have pushed for equity, to give licenses to those in communities impacted by crime and drugs. There have been some changes to the original THC limit of 30 percent products and 60 percent on concentrate. Products must be labeled and a few more restrictions on the licenses.

Lamont has already voiced his strong support for recreational marijuana.

The session started at 11 a.m.

If recreational marijuana passes, it will go to the House on Wednesday.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage.