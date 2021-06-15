HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State lawmakers will kick off a special session at the state capitol Tuesday morning to hash out the details on two critically important topics: The budget and recreational marijuana.

The discussions that will happen during the special session will have repercussions on millions of Connecticut residents for years to come.

When the legislative session ended last week, lawmakers said they already knew they still had some major work ahead of them.

State senators return to the capitol Tuesday morning and members of the House of Representatives come back Wednesday.

The plan is to work on the state budget and legalizing recreational marijuana.

Both chambers hammered out a 2-year $46 billion budget last week that does not require a tax increase or any spending cuts. Despite the agreement however, lawmakers were not able to put the finishing touches on it before a June 9 deadline, so both sides will have to sign off on an implementer bill during the special session.

That debate may seem like a piece of cake compared to the main event: Recreational weed.

The Senate narrowly passed a proposal to greenlight the sale of recreational marijuana, but that bill went up in smoke because the House failed to come to an agreement during the regular session. Democrats hold the majority, but Republicans threatened a filibuster. Gov. Ned Lamont responded by calling for the special session, which brought lawmakers to where they were Tuesday morning.

Lamont has already voiced his strong support for recreational marijuana.

The session starts at 11 a.m.

